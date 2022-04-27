Schiphol Airport is again struggling with crowds. Due to the large influx of travelers, the airport is limiting access to terminals, Schiphol said on Twitter. Travelers should expect longer waiting times, the airport warned.

A Schiphol spokesperson explained that certain doors would remain closed to help manage passenger flows amid all the crowds.

According to the airport, there are always more crowds during the holiday season. In addition, several airlines and other services, like security guards, are struggling with staff shortages due to illness, among other things.

In addition to vacationers, King's Day celebrants using the train and bus station as a transfer are also causing extra crowds on Schiphol Plaza.

Chaos arose at Schiphol on Saturday when KLM baggage handlers went on an unannounced strike. Many flights couldn't depart, and the departure halls quickly filled up with waiting passengers. Schiphol closed its doors at one point. The exits from the A4 highway were also closed for a time.