The exits of the A4 at Schiphol are currently closed, Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information reports. This is due to the enormous crowds at the airport.

"Due to the strike at Schiphol and the accompanying safety reasons," the exits at Schiphol of the A4 The Hague - Amsterdam are currently closed in both directions, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

Schiphol has called on all travelers not to come to the airport because of the crowds. With a view to safety, further influx of passengers is not justified.

KLM employees went on strike on Saturday morning. Work has now been resumed, according to the FNV trade union.