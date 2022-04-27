Activists in four countries are demonstrating on Wednesday against investments and the use of biomass by energy company Vattenfall. According to the Clean Air Committee (CSL), about 500 protesters have taken to the streets in the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

In Diemen, 50 activists will occupy the bridge in front of Vattenfall's head office from the morning so that no trucks and personnel can access the building. According to CSL chairperson Fenna Swart, it is clear that there is no longer any support in society for biomass. "Continuation definitely means the end of Vattenfall's credibility when it comes to their sustainability intentions."

Environmental organization Protect the Forest Sweden will ask questions about the use of biomass at Vattenfall's shareholders' meeting in the Swedish municipality of Solna. The organization calls biomass a form of "greenwashing," while the climate crisis "urgently requires us" to start the energy transition. In London, the activists will protest at a biomass conference, and in Berlin, they're demonstrating at a Vattenfall power plant.

The environmental organizations previously sent Vattenfall a letter asking it to stop the use of biomass. Last week, the energy company said that it believes biomass can make an important contribution to the energy transition.

Energy Minister Rob Jetten said on Friday that the Cabinet would stop subsidizing heat generation with biomass. Grants that have already been awarded will not be withdrawn. So the subsidy that Vattenfall received for the biomass power station in Diemen will also remain in place.