King's Day today will have lovely spring weather, according to Weer.nl. The day starts chilly due to a cold night. But the rest of the day will see plenty of sunshine, little wind, and maximums between 12 and 17 degrees.

The far west and north of the country will have some cloud cover in the morning, but they'll gradually dissolve later in the day. "The sun comes through there too, interspersed with cumulus clouds," Weer.nl said. In Maastricht, where King Willem-Alexander and his family will celebrate his birthday, the sun will shine aplenty, and maximums will climb to 17 degrees.

On Thursday, hardly a cloud will be in sight. Like today, it will remain dry, with a weak to moderate wind, and maximums between 12 degrees in the north and 18 in the south.

From Friday, there will be some more clouds, but still plenty of room for sunshine. Little to no rain is expected until Monday. Chances of rain increase from Tuesday. Most days won't get warmer than 12 to 15 degrees.