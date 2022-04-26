After a gray and rainy interlude on Monday, the Netherlands can expect dry and fairly sunny weather in the coming days, including on King's Day tomorrow. Maximums will range between low and high-teens, and thermometers could reach 20 degrees in the south on Thursday, Weer.nl reports.

Tuesday started with a few showers, but these will disappear during the morning. The rest of the day will be dry in most places. Maximums will range from 11 to 16 degrees north to south with a weak to moderate north wind.

King's Day on Wednesday will start chilly, but temperatures will rise to about 12 degrees on the Wadden and around 17 degrees in the south during the day. The day will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with no rain expected. "The day will actually turn out very nice and a lot better than it initially appeared," Weer.nl said.

Thursday will see plenty of sunshine, with some clouds in the afternoon. Maximums will be a bit higher, ranging from 14 degrees in the north to 19, maybe 20 degrees locally in the south. From Friday, temperatures will rise further. The weekend will look much the same, with a little more cloud cover.