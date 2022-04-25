The Public Prosecution Service (OM) launched a criminal investigation into alleged sex crimes around the talent show The Voice of Holland based on charges filed by five people. The four persons accused in the reports have been designated as suspects, the OM said on Monday.

The OM did not mention any names, but thanks to a BOOS broadcast that revealed the abuses around the talent show, it is known that women accused former coaches Ali B and Marco Borsato, band leader Jeroen Rietbergen, and director Martijn N. of sexual abuses ranging from harassment to rape.

The OM Noord-Holland launched an investigation into one of the four suspects for a sexual offense reported shortly before the BOOS broadcast, the OM said. "This concerns a suspicion that is separate from The Voice of Holland." Two new reports have also been filed against this person, and the Noord-Holland prosecutor's office will also lead the investigation into them.

Once again, the OM did not say who the suspect was, but Bart Swier, the lawyer representing Ali B, confirmed to AD that his client's case was given to the OM Noord-Holland. Over the weekend, singer Ellen ten Damme also accused Ali B of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations.

The cases against the other three suspects will be investigated under the supervision of the OM Midden-Nederland.

"The police will conduct a careful investigation in the coming period," the OM said. "This is expected to take some time. After the completion of the investigation, the OM will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the suspects."