Rapper and former Voice of Holland coach Ali B responded to singer Ellen ten Damme's accusation about an incident in Morocco eight years ago. Ten Damme said in a television program on Friday that she had had a "similar experience" to women who accused the rapper of sexually transgressive behavior, according to AD.

Ali B called the accusation "vague" and denied any sexual misconduct. "About eight years ago, Ellen and I flirted and kissed. As we did years before, voluntarily and as two adults. It was nothing more," the rapper said.

He also added that he had reached out to Ten Damme and not heard back yet. As he saw it, the incident Ten Damme mentioned was only a "joyful innocent flirtation," he said.

A complaint was filed against Ali B in January for sexual misconduct in his capacity as a Voice of Holland coach. He maintains his innocence.

"[Ten Damme's] accusations in the media have painfully surprised him, but once made publicly suspicious, one is apparently an easy target," said Bart Swier, the rapper's lawyer. "Anyone who really thinks they have a justified accusation does not report to a talk show, but to the judiciary. They will then investigate."

Ten Damme explained on the television program that it was difficult to take legal action, as sexual offenses are "difficult to prove." However, she recently made a statement about the incident to the police.