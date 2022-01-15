An official complaint was filed against The Voice coach Ali B for sexual misconduct the Telegraaf reported. On Saturday, RTL announced it would suspend The Voice of Holland until sexual and power abuse allegations against members of the T.V. show were fully investigated.

The incidents came to light after producer of the BNNVARA program BOOS, Tim Hofman, investigated sexual and power abuse allegations in talent scouting shows.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Ali B said he was innocent. "I am 100 percent convinced of my innocence. The allegation is about something that happened long ago and that is not true."

Ali B's management reacted to the complaint on Instagram, stating, "Many things are not clear, but one thing is for sure: Ali has never abused his position and has never displayed sexually inappropriate behavior."

Ali B's colleague, band leader Jeroen Rietbergen admitted earlier on Saturday that allegations of sexual misconduct were true. He has since resigned from his position at The Voice. Rietbergen said that he thought the sexual interactions were "reciprocal and equal" but has now realized that the women involved "may have had a different experience."

A woman also filed a complaint against former The Voice coach Marco Borsato last year, stating the Dutch singer abused her since she was 15 years old.

The BNNVARA show BOOS detailing the sexual and abuse claims on The Voice will air on Thursday.