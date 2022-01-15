RTL temporarily canceled the T.V. show the Voice of Holland due to allegations of sexually transgressive behavior and power abuse.The editorial team of the BNNVARA program BOOS informed RTL on Wednesday of the incidents. RTL said that The Voice of Holland will not air while the allegations are being investigated.

"The allegations are very serious and shocking and were not known to RTL," the T.V. channel stated in a press release.

Program director of the T.V. program BOOS Tim Hofman, which uncovered the claims, said that the program uncovering the claims will air next week. "We put a huge amount of time and effort into the program. Our show about The Voice of Holland will be broadcast coming Thursday," Hofman said on Twitter.

Hofman began his investigation into power and sexual abuse claims in talent scooting shows in August. During his research, Hofman received information from people who said they experienced sexually transgressive behavior while on The Voice of Holland.



ITV reacted to the allegations stating "Our highest priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for everyone who participates and works on our shows. ITV studio has a zero-tolerance policy towards the kind of behavior that is said to have taken place. We have immediately ordered an outside investigation."