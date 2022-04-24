Prince Harry was also caught up in the flight delays at Schiphol Airport on Saturday, which were prompted by a KLM ground crew strike combined with an influx of holiday goers. His KLM flight back to Los Angeles was delayed by over two and a half hours, according to De Telegraaf.

The prince and his wife Meghan were in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a sports event he created that was hosted in The Hague this year. While Meghan flew to London last Monday, Prince Harry was scheduled to depart on Saturday on a direct flight to Los Angeles around 12:50 p.m.

The prince was mostly shielded from the crowds lining the departure and arrival halls, since he was checked in through the VIP section, De Telegraaf reports. He was in the Netherlands for over a week and visited Amsterdam as well as The Hague.