The Netherlands is set for another warm and dry weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching 18 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Saturday, in particular, should be a pleasant day for Spring-like sunshine. Heading into next week temperatures will drop to the mid-teens, but the chance of precipitation should remain reasonably low at the beginning of the week.

Saturday will bring bright sunshine and a very low chance of precipitation at 10%. There will be an easterly wind which will likely increase over 20 kilometers per hour, but becoming fairly strong by the sea. Overall, it will be a mostly blue sky day with mild weather.

Sunday will mirror Saturday with its top temperature of 18 degrees. However, the chance of precipitation will slightly increase to 20%. The chance of sunshine will also be lower than a day before at around 40%. Nevertheless, the windspeed will likely feel similar to a day prior.

The following week will be a gradual move away from the warm Spring weather of late. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures may reach 14 degrees, while on Thursday this could inch up to 17 degrees. The chance of precipitation will be highest on Thursday, at 60%. However, Wednesday will not be far behind with a 50% chance. Winds will remain consistently low throughout the week at around 12-19 kilometers per hour.