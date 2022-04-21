The Amsterdam police and public prosecutor issued 54 restraining orders while taking action against drug dealers in the Red Light District over Easter weekend. The police acted against a total of 69 violations, the municipality said in a press release.

Thirty-three of the violations involved the trafficking of fake drugs. Ten suspects are due in court soon. Four were fined. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is still assessing the other cases. The police seized and destroyed the drugs and fake drugs found on dealers and seized their trading money.

In addition to drug dealing, suspects are also accused of violating the Opium Act and alcohol ban, pickpocketing, public drunkenness, mugging, and disrupting public order.

"The street trade in fake and real drugs causes a lot of crime and nuisance in the city center and the Red Light District in particular," the municipality said. "Drug dealers hang out in the streets, harass visitors, and often behave aggressively."

The municipality also launched a campaign to warn tourists and day-trippers against drug dealers.