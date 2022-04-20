King's Day 2022 is just a week away. And while the King and his family will be celebrating his birthday in Maastricht, the rest of the Netherlands will also be celebrating with fleamarkets and festivals. Here is a summary of the biggest festivals happening in the Netherlands on April 27, compiled by Festival Info. Many festivals' tickets are already sold out, but hopefuls can try their luck on Ticketswap.

Tickets for 538 Koningsdag on the Chasseveld in Breda are already sold out. And that's not surprising with a lineup including Snollebollekes, Afrojack, Ronde, and Davina Michelle. This year will be the 26th in-person edition of the 538 festival on the Dutch King or Queen's birthday.

Kingsland Festivals will be held in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Groningen. Artists including Ronnie Flex, Kraantje Pappie, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and Headhunterz & Wildstylez will be flown by helicopter between the locations. The Amsterdam festival lineup also includes Martin Garrix and Hef. In Groningen, you'll find Joris Voorn and Nicky Romero. And in Rotterdam, Afrojack and Tabitha. Tickets for Amsterdam and Rotterdam are sold out, but some are still available for Groningen from €42.25.

The Supersized Kingsday Festival in Aquabest in Eindhoven is set to be the biggest festival of the day, with some 50,000 attendees. The lineup includes DJs like Paul Elstak, The Viper, and Partyraiser. This festival still has some tickets available.

Oranjepop in the Hunnerpark in Nijmegen has a lineup including new talent and major attractions. This year's lineup includes Hang Youth, Sylvie Kreusch, 4b2m, and Kokoroko. Tickets are still available from €7.50.

Kingdance in Zwolle expects 30,000 attendees at its two outdoor areas. The lineup includes The Darkraver, JeBroer, Donnie, and Childsplay. The festival is sold out.

Oranjebloesem in Amsterdam has a lineup featuring underground heroes like Joris Voorn, De Sluwe Vos, David Funk, and Reinier Zonneveld. There are still some tickets available at €52.50.

Kralingse Bos Festival in Rotterdam's lineup includes urban artists like De JeugdVan Tegenwoordig, Hef, Donnie, and Gotu Jim. Tickets start from €42.99.

Loveland Van Oranje Kingsday in Amsterdam will feature music, carnival attractions, cotton candy, and special outfits. Tickets are sold out.