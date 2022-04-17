Many people are taking advantage of the beautiful weather and the free Easter weekend to visit the Bollenstreek region, which is known for its flower fields.

According to traffic information from the ANWB, people coming from Keukenhof in Lisse have a 15-minute delay on the N208 towards Haarlem, between Lisse and the connection with the N207. There is also heavy traffic on other roads in and around Lisse, including at Sassenheim and Hillegom.

The road to Keukenhof is also busy. There is heavy traffic on the N208 between Haarlem and Sassenheim. From the connection with the N207 to Lisse, people have to take into account a delay of half an hour. Keukenhof previously announced that the tickets are sold out until Monday.

Hyacinth, daffodil and tulip fields are currently in bloom, according to the Bollenstreek website. On April 23, the Bollenstreek Flower Parade will return after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will feature a series of floats designed out of flowers.