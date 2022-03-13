After two years of cancellations, the Bollenstreek Flower Parade will be back up and running again on April 23 from Noordwijk to Haarlem, according to the event's website.

The parade involves a series of floats with flowers forming intricate designs, including animals like parrots and ducks. This year marks 75 years of the parade.

“Yes, we are going to drive,” declared parade chairman Willem Heemskerk. “We are now blowing the dust off the trucks that have been patiently waiting for two years in various sheds of growers and export companies. In the meantime, a number of new designs have also been made. All very exciting.” Heemskerk also expressed pride that, for the first time, the parade will be associated with Intangible Heritage Netherlands and operate under the flag of UNESCO Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Plans for the parade are being kept under wraps. “On March 11, we will first share the news with all the participants and the most involved volunteers," Heemskerk said. "Until then, I’ll keep it quiet for a while.”