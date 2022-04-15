Municipalities that have a contract with the Russian state-owned company Gazprom must, in principle, terminate it before October 10, Minister Rob Jetten of Climate and Energy said to parliament.

No new contracts can be concluded under the latest European sanctions package. Municipalities have just under six months to terminate or settle existing contracts, Jetten said. A spokesperson explained that the transition period ends on October 10.

It may well be the case that the government decides specifically for energy contracts from lower governments to use the ground for exceptions included in the sanction package. A final decision must still be made about this. Under certain conditions, municipalities would then not be obliged to terminate their contract.

About 120 municipalities purchase gas from the Russian state-owned company. Jetten calls it "undesirable that we as European countries contribute to the Russian treasury in this way."

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) would like to discuss Russian gas with Jetten, a spokesperson said. The VNG previously said that banning Russian gas from the Dutch market would not work. All energy suppliers purchase gas on an international market where countries, including Russia, offer collective gas.

"The VNG calls on the Cabinet to denounce this in a European context so that the necessary adjustments are made to the rules of the game concerning procurement requirements and the international gas market," said the association.