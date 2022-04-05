Staff shortages at Schiphol's security and passenger and baggage handlers could lead to another summer of chaos, trade union FNV said after polling 252 employees at the airport. They expect the same situation as last year when the pilots sometimes had to help unload the baggage.

85 percent of employees at Schiphol said there is not enough staff to cope with the holiday crowds this summer. 89 percent expect this to result in a higher workload, and 77 percent expect high absenteeism. 66 percent said security is at risk. "The employees at Schiphol are under enormous pressure, with stress and absenteeism and a threat to flight safety as a result," said Joost van Doesburg of FNV.

The situation is detrimental not only to staff but also to passengers. 58 percent of respondents predicted that there would be many delays, and 49 percent expected long queues. 41 percent think that, like last summer, luggage will be left behind or end up at the wrong airport.

The companies at Schiphol are trying to recruit new staff, but so far, without much luck. "It is clear to us: being able to do your work safely and healthily should be the starting point. If that cannot be guaranteed, flights will have to be canceled," Van Doesburg said. "The staff is sick and tired of it. Sixty percent of the respondents indicate that they no longer accept work pressure so high that it is no longer possible to work healthily and responsibly."