The police arrested a 24-year-old man from Aalsmeer on Friday evening on suspicion of being involved in the shooting of a 20-year-old Hoofddorp resident. The shooting took place on Friday around noon in a parking lot at the Leenderbos.

The man is currently being questioned, police said on Saturday. Because he is under complete restriction, meaning he is only allowed to interact with his lawyer, no further details will be shared.

Police responded to a report of multiple shots and found one injured person. Despite receiving medical assistance, the victim died on the spot.

People were advised via Burgernet to look out for two men in a black Volkswagen on Friday. More arrests are not ruled out.