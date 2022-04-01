Friday, April 1, 2022 - 18:40
One dead in Hoofddorp shooting, police search for suspects
One person died in a shooting at the Leenderbos in Hoofddorp on Friday. Police have launched an investigation into what happened in the area.
The shooting was reported around 11:55 a.m. on Friday. Police found one injured person at the scene, who later died.
People are advised to be on the lookout for two men in a Volkswagen Polo or Golf, according to Burgernet. One of them is described as light-skinned and wearing a cap, while the other is around 20 to 30 years old and is wearing a black jacket from The North Face.
No arrests have been made yet. Authorities are urging anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between 11:30 a.m. and noon to report.