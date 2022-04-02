The Dutch Consumer Competition Claims Foundation is claiming billions of euros from Apple because European iPhone and iPad users have been paying too much for App Store purchases and in-app purchases for years. According to the claims organization, millions of Dutch and European consumers suffer damage due to Apple's restrictive conditions. The foundation is claiming compensation on their behalf.

People can report to the foundation if they purchased at least one app or made an in-app purchase after 1 September 2009. Apple charges app developers in the App Store a hefty commission on all payments they receive. The foundation believes that Apple charges excessive prices.

This is not the first case in the Netherlands against Apple. Last month, the App Stores Claims foundation announced that it would start a lawsuit against Apple and Google. The organization, chaired by tech entrepreneur Alexander Klopping, said that Netherlands residents paid some 1 billion euros too much for purchases via their app stores.

The Duch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) also fined Apple for forcing dating apps to use its payment systems and charging them exorbitant commissions to do so. The ACM fined Apple 5 million euros per week it could not come up with a better solution for the dating apps. That amount has now reached the maximum fine of 50 million euros.