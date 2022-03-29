The board of political party Volt officially decided to terminate the membership of MP Nilüfer Gündoğan. The board informed the members of its decision by email. With the expulsion, the rift between the politician and the young party, who have been embroiled in a heated conflict for weeks, seems definite.

"We informed Nilüfer of this decision earlier this evening," the Volt board said. "Nilüfer can still appeal against the decision at the Dispute and Appeals Committee." Until Gündoğan's time to object expires, her membership to the party is suspended, the party explained.

"We can imagine that this triggers a lot for you," the board wrote to its Volt members. "It was not an easy decision for us either. We are very sorry that it had to come to this. But Volt has its values, and we have to keep to those values."

The conflict between Volt and Gündoğan originated in reports against her for transgressive behavior.

Thirteen people accused the MP of groping, harassment, and unwanted sexual advances, among other things. The party suspended and then expelled her. Gündoğan filed charges of libel and defamation against the party and appealed her suspension. The court ruled in her favor and ordered the party to take her back and pay the MP compensation.

Party leader Laurens Dassen and Gündoğan planned to sit down with a mediator. But then Gündoğan announced on television that she would not withdraw her charges against the party - as the party board demanded - but would expand them. The party board and Dassen then decided to expel Gündoğan from the parliamentary faction.