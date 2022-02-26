Volt has expelled MP Nilüfer Gündoğan from the parliamentary group, the party reported in a statement. According to Volt, a total of 13 reports have been made to a research agency that is investigating Gündoğan.

The reports "range from pawing and unwelcome sexual advances to harassment and abuse of position," Volt said. There was "one last conversation" with Gündoğan, after which her position, according to the party, proved insupportable.

Gündoğan declined to give her side of the story during the investigation, according to the party. “We are shocked by these reports and the fact that Nilüfer has indicated that she does not want to cooperate,” Volt said in a statement.

Volt suspended Gündoğan in mid-February over multiple reports of transgressive behavior and hired an external agency to investigate the reports. Gündoğan claimed she had no idea what the complaints were about and said she would not resign from her seat in parliament even if the investigation commissioned by Volt turned out negatively for her.

“I will keep my seat regardless of what happens,” she wrote. “Preferably within my own faction because I am still convinced of Volt's program.”

The MP also apologized if “people have felt unsafe because of the style of my work.” Gündoğan, 44, was a member of Volt's parliamentary faction since March 31, 2021. Volt said in the statement that it would take measures to prevent similar situations in the future, such as critically reviewing its candidate screening and complaint filing processes.