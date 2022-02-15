Nilüfer Gündoğan will hold on to her seat in parliament even if the investigation commissioned by her party Volt turns out negatively for her. She said that in a statement released on Tuesday.

"I will keep my seat regardless of what happens. Preferably within my own faction because I am still convinced of Volt's program," she wrote.

Volt said on Sunday evening that it suspended Gündoğan due to transgressive behavior. On Monday, the party clarified that Gündoğan was suspended because of "several reports" of transgressive behavior towards people within her party. Volt took this measure because Gündoğan is in a position of power vis-a-vis the people who filed the complaints.

Volt asked an external agency to investigate the reports against Gündoğan and suspended her pending the results. The party did not say what exactly she was accused of or home many complaints there were.

Gündoğan has also not been informed of the nature of the complaints, she said. She asked the party leadership for clarification but said she had not received it by Tuesday morning. That's why she released the statement. Volt "urgently" asked her not to make contact with the press.

She regrets how things turned out and that the party overreacted. "First of all, I regret the course of events, which I experience as a nightmare. I am convinced that given the nature and scope of the complaints, disproportionate action has been taken," said Gündoğan.

She also said she is sorry if "people have felt unsafe because of my style of work." She awaits the outcome of the investigation and will respond "based on the results."

Gündoğan has been in parliament since March 31 last year. Volt has three seats there.

The 44-year-old MP hired lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops to assist her.