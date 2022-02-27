MP Nilüfer Gündoğan has filed a complaint against the Volt party, party leader Laurens Dassen and the 13 people who reported the MP's transgressive behavior. Her lawyers Geert-Jan and Carry Knoops confirmed this after reporting by RTL Nieuws.

Volt reported on Saturday that Gündoğan was being expelled over reports of "pawing, unwelcome sexual advances, intimidation and abuse of position.” However, Gündoğan believes that this is libel and slander.

"She strongly denies the allegations," her lawyers said. Gündoğan has filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor. "We hope that the Public Prosecution Service will respond tomorrow."

Volt said in its statement that Gündoğan did not want to cooperate with the investigation into her alleged actions, but according to Knoops that is "a blatant lie.” According to the lawyer, this is also in writing. Gündoğan believes that the research agency that investigated her is not independent, because it was "unilaterally" appointed by Volt.

The lawyers do not yet want to say why Gündoğan has also filed a complaint against the 13 people who reported transgressive behavior. According to them, that will be discussed on Tuesday, when a preliminary injunction that Gündoğan has brought against the party after she was suspended as a member is filed. The politician hopes, among other things, to enforce compensation.