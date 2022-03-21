In the first months of this year, Netherlands residents used about 15 percent less gas than last year, NOS reports after speaking to several energy companies. They attribute the decrease mainly to the winter being much less cold than last year, but also because people are more economical with their gas use due to the high prices.

"In the first two months of this year, we saw a 16.3 percent decrease in average gas consumption among consumers," a spokesperson for Essent said to the broadcaster. "In February 2021, we had two very cold weeks, and now we don't. But people are now also more alert to their gas consumption."

Delta Energie reported a 16.7 percent decrease in gas consumption among individuals and small businesses in the same period. "That is largely due to the warmer weather this winter," a spokesperson said to NOS. "But if you eliminate the influence of the weather, we still see a difference. We think that people are now more conscious about energy and have taken measures, such as insulation."

Energy company Greenchoice reported a 15 percent lower gas consumption than expected. A spokesperson also attributed the decrease to the warmer weather and people being more frugal about their energy usage. Engie saw a 13 percent decrease in January and February compared to the same months last year. Vattenfall could not give NOS concrete figures but also noticed a decline. "In relation to the energy bill, a mild winter definitely helps, especially now that energy prices are rising."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated already high energy prices in Europe. The Dutch government announced multiple measures to help citizens with their increasing energy bills. The energy tax decreased in January, VAT on energy will drop from 21 to 9 percent in July, and low-income households will receive additional compensation.