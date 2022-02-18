On average, Netherlands residents will pay much more for their energy consumption in 2022. This is mainly due to the higher supply rates for gas and electricity, reported Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Tax measures partly offset the higher rates. According to CBS, a household with an average energy consumption will pay almost double last year's amount this year.

The average household will pay 2,800 euros for electricity and gas this year. That is an increase of 1,321 euros (86 percent) compared to 2021. According to CBS, the costs between households will differ significantly in practice due to consumption and their contract type. "The more energy a household consumes, the greater the price increase," said CBS.

The stats office did not include previously concluded multi-year contracts when determining the average price. According to CBS, it calculated the price changes "with constant annual consumption and based on prices offered by energy companies in the relevant months."

The price of energy rose mainly due to higher variable supply rates. These increased by almost 350 percent in a year. That means that a household with average energy consumption will pay over 1,700 euros more this year, nearly 1,100 euros more for gas and 625 euros more for electricity. That is offset by households paying considerably less on energy tax this year. An average home will pay 417 euros less energy tax this year than 2021.

Consumers with fixed rates for an extended period are not affected by the increased supply costs. Due to the tax cut, they will actually pay less for energy this year.