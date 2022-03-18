Police in Waalwijk shot and killed a 27-year-old suspect on Thursday evening. The investigation was still ongoing a day later, with police releasing little information about the man, and what transpired that led police to shoot him.

The suspect was someone who entered the picture as part of a drug investigation, police said. He had no known address, and was not registered as a resident of any Dutch municipality.

The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the Larixplein as a tactical unit tried to arrest the man. He was gunned down by police at some stage during the attempted arrest. He was immediately given CPR, but he died of his injuries, police said in a statement.

The case is now in the hands of the Rijksrecherche, an independent investigative body that answers to the Public Prosecution Service. The organization looks at any incident involving the use of force by a police officer when someone is seriously injured or killed as a result.