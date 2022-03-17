The local party Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos remains the largest party in The Hague. The second standings of the municipal election results show that Richard de Mos's party will have nine seats, mayor Jan van Zanen announced after 93 percent of the polling stations' votes had been counted. In the previous municipal election in 2018, De Mos's party became the largest, with eight seats.

In the past, De Mos was a parliamentarian for the PVV. He was an alderman in The Hague for a year. He resigned after a raid on the city hall by the Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at the government and government services. De Mos is accused of official corruption - helping befriended entrepreneurs get permits. The investigation is still ongoing.

De Mos hoped for about 15 seats so that the other parties could not ignore him when forming the new city council. But the current city council retained a majority. The D66 is the second-largest party in the court city with eight seats, followed by the VVD with seven seats.

De Mos said in an initial response: "Despite all the setbacks, we have become the largest party in the most beautiful city in the Netherlands. We are going to take the lead in the formation. And to the parties that exclude us, I say: stop that."

DENK has two seats and will likely be on the city council of The Hague. Forum voor Democratie currently has one seat.

In The Hague, over 43 percent of voters cast their ballot. In the previous election, it was 48 percent.