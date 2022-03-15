Rail company NS launched an experiment on the Den Haag - Eindhoven route in which travelers can get up to 60 percent discount on their ticket based on how empty the train is. This is another attempt to encourage people to travel outside rush hour. With the NS Voordeel e-ticket, the discount is determined based on the NS busy data - the emptier the train, the higher the discount.

"Our travelers are already used to getting discounts when traveling during our off-peak hours, but we are now going to offer a customized discount per train ride for the first time," NS board member Tjalling Smit said. "The pilot with NS Voordeel is, therefore, a logical next step to encourage more people to travel by train and at the same time spread crowds out better over our trains."

In addition to testing the technology and attracting new passengers, NS also wants to see whether travelers are willing to buy a ticket for a specific train trip if it has a high discount. NS hopes this will help use trains with many empty seats more efficiently while also avoiding overcrowded trains.

All travelers on the Eindhoven Central - Den Haag Central route, including intermediate stations like Rotterdam, Delft, Tilburg, and Breda, can participate in the experiment and travel with a discount from Tuesday. You don't need a subscription to travel with NS Voordeel, but you must purchase the ticket at least one day in advance.

To participate in the NS Voordeel experiment, travelers can use the NS app or website to see per departure time whether a discount is possible. "You can then directly buy the NS Voordeel ticket there and receive an e-ticket with a QR code to travel."