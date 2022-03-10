The police discovered over 5 million euros in cash, dozens of kilograms of drugs, and a firearm in an Amsterdam house checked after the officers witnessed a suspicions meeting. This happened on March 3, the police said on Wednesday.

Police officers in Amsterdam noticed a suspicious meeting between two men on Thursday, March 3. One man drove away in a car. The police pulled the car over and checked the driver - a 26-year-old man from Rotterdam - and the vehicle but found nothing suspicious.

Other officers followed the other man. He entered a house in Amsterdam's city center. When he later left the house, officers checked his identity and asked why he was inside the house, which had no registered residents. The 40-year-old man from Serbia could give no "logical explanation," so the officers decided to check the house, the police said.

Inside, they almost immediately found a big shopping bag full of banknotes. A further search of the property revealed over 5 million euros in cash, dozens of kilograms of what the police believe is cocaine, and a firearm. "The house was presumably used as a stash house," the police said.

The Serbian man was arrested for further investigation. He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 8, and remanded into custody for another 14 days.