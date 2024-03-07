The Surinamese police found 593 kilograms of cocaine on board a plane bound for Amsterdam. The drugs were hidden in 17 boxes in a space beneath the cockpit of the Surinam Airways plane, the local authorities said.

Technicians investigated the area after receiving a report about an “irregularity.” They called in the police when they discovered the drugs.

The Surinamese police’s Narcotics Bridage is investigating.

According to NOS, the discovery of the drugs delayed the Surinam Airways plane for several hours. But it was eventually allowed to depart from Suriname’s international airport after the cocaine was removed.