Dutch internet providers are blocking access to six Russian media sites, several providers said on Tuesday. On Monday, the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) informed them that they may block five RT sites and the Sputnik site. This is in compliance with EU sanctions against Russia.

The ACM gave the internet service providers a list of the sites they could block according to the sanctions. These are RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France, RT Spanish, and Sputnik.

Spokespersons for VodafoneZiggo, KPN, and T-Mobile said they would block the sites. VodafoneZiggo said they'd do so "as soon as possible, probably Tuesday." T-Mobile also said it will organize the access block "as soon as possible."

KPN said it will comply with the EU ban "despite our fundamental objections to blocking websites." A spokesperson explained that "it is not up to us to determine what is good and bad." According to them, KPN should not determine which content is and is not passed on. The provider wants to comply with the order of "net neutrality: we do not determine with buttons which sites can and cannot remain online." Nevertheless, KPN expects it will have the Russian state media sites blocked on Tuesday afternoon.