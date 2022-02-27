Tilburg will look back on two years of coronavirus in the Netherlands on Sunday. King's Commissioner of North Brabant Ina Adema and Tilburg Mayor Theo Weterings will reflect on the consequences of the virus in Brabant in a digital broadcast.

The broadcast will highlight a patient from Eindhoven who is still suffering from long-term Covid and an entrepreneur from Breda will talk about the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for his gym. The commemoration can be followed digitally in the evening.

Exactly two years ago, on Feb. 27, 2020, the first coronavirus case in the Netherlands was confirmed. The then-Minister of Health Bruno Bruins received a note during a television program stating that a patient with coronavirus had been admitted to the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg.

The patient was a man from Loon op Zand. Not long before that, he had been in northern Italy, where the virus was already taking hold. Although his is the first confirmed case in the Netherlands, experts believe coronavirus was already circulating, including during Carnival celebrations.