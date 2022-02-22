Residents of Weesperstraat in Diemen have been warning the municipality for some time that a tree on the street was on the point of toppling. During storm Eunice on Friday, the wind blew down the tree, which landed on a car and killed a 44-year-old man, NH Nieuws reports.

Marja Hermes' husband stayed home on Friday to keep an eye on the trees around their home and intervene if there was damage. He saw the tree fall onto the car at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Hermes said to NH Nieuws. He rushed out to help. "But the tree was so big. It happened within a second." The victim died instantly.

The couple already had multiple discussions with the municipality of Diemen about that same tree, Hermes said. "I was especially angry with the municipality. We really talked about this several times with gardeners and people from the municipality. Last week someone came to have a look."

The municipality of Diemen confirmed to NH Nieuws that they had indeed been in contact with the residents. The spokesperson said that the municipality was investigating the tree's health and sent someone out to inspect it last week. "Unfortunately, reality caught up with us on Friday, with very dire consequences. Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victim, and we wish them strength."

Four people died during storm Eunice. Three were killed by falling trees in the Amsterdam region, according to the broadcaster.