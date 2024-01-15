One person was found dead and another was seriously in a home on Sint Janskruid in Diemen on Sunday afternoon, police said on social media. The investigation at the scene continued into the evening, with detectives and forensics experts on hand.

No arrests were announced in the immediate aftermath. Records show first responders were sent to the scene just after 4:10 p.m. Paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene, and a trauma team was dispatched by helicopter.

An aerial platform from the fire department was used to remove the injured victim from the home. That person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

"Much is still unclear. The police are now conducting an extensive investigation. Hopefully, the circumstances will soon become clear," said Diemen Mayor Erik Boog on social media.

Without going into further detail, Boog said he was "shocked by this terrible incident." He expressed condolences to those involved.

