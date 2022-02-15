Spotify removed Lil' Kleine's music from its editorial playlists. These are playlists compiled by the streaming service itself and contain musical tips for the listeners. The rapper's music is still available on his own Spotify page, confirmed Wilbert Mutsaers, head of Spotify Benelux.

Spotify would not comment further on the decision.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested in Amsterdam on Sunday for assault. He is still in custody, the police said. Insiders confirmed that the suspect is Lil' Kleine. He allegedly assaulted his fiancee Jaimie Vaes. On Friday, Lil' Kleine was sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting a man in December 2019 in the center of Amsterdam. The court described it as "senseless nightlife violence."

The record labels that partner with Lil' Kleine remain silent about the alleged assault. Both Topnotch, the record label that released his latest album, and Sony Music, with which Lil' Kleine is set to work next, have not responded despite repeated requests. The digital platform Ownit in Amsterdam, which committed to the rapper, also won't respond.

Topnotch broke off the collaboration with Lil' Kleine at the end of 2021 but released his latest album two weeks ago. The record label previously received a lot of criticism for failing to respond to abuse accusations against the rapper in Ibiza in May 2021. Then too, he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, though no charges were filed.

Sony Music, the record label that would represent Lil' Kleine after his break with Topnotch, said on Monday that it would make a statement about the incident. However, the Belgian branch of Sony Music, which handles these statements, was not available for comment on Tuesday morning.

Radio broadcaster NPO FunX has decided not to play the rapper's music for the time being. The other NPO radio stations, Talpa radio stations, 100% NL, and SLAM FM previously stopped adding the singer to their playlists.

Lil' Kleine's spokespersons also haven't given a substantive response to the arrest. His management also represents Jaimie Vaes.