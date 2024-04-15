An 18-year-old woman from Zaandam was stabbed multiple times in a car under the A1 viaduct with Muidertrekvaart in Muiden on Sunday morning. The police arrested a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam as a suspect. The victim was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The stabbing happened at around 9:30 a.m. The Amsterdam man repeatedly stabbed the young woman in a stationary car under the A1 viaduct, the police said. “The victim managed to escape from the car, but the man chased her and assaulted her.”

“At that moment, a woman cycled past,” the police said. Investigators would like to speak to that woman as a witness and ask her, or anyone who knows her, to come forward.

First responders rushed the severely injured young woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown. The police arrested the suspect near the incident a short time later.