The police arrested a 27-year-old man in Amsterdam on Sunday evening on suspicion of assault. Inside sources confirm that it is rapper Lil' Kleine, real name Jorik Scholten. The police will investigate what happened on Monday, and the suspect will remain at the station until then.

On Sunday evening, the police received a report of an assault on Prinsengracht, after which the suspect got into a car and drove away. When the suspect's car was seen on Stadhouderskade in Amsterdam, the police arrested the 27-year-old man from Amsterdam and took him to the station.

Earlier in the evening, the Instagram account Life of Yvonne shared security camera footage allegedly showing Scholten pulling a woman from a car. It looks like he clamps her head between the door and the vehicle. The victim may be Jaimie Vaes, the rapper's girlfriend.

Lil' Kleine's management told Shownieuws on Sunday that they had seen the images. "Jaimie and Jorik's management is in close contact with both and will provide a further statement at a later date. No comment will be made until further notice. For now, we ask that the family be left alone." His management said they would release a statement at a later time. That statement was not available Monday afternoon. Music giant Sony Music said Monday it was preparing a statement about Lil Kleine. It is not yet clear when this statement will be released.

On Friday, Lil' Kleine was sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting a man in December 2019 in the center of Amsterdam. The court described it as "senseless nightlife violence." Lil' Kleine said he was innocent and appealed against the ruling. He told the police that he addressed the victim because he had bumped into Vaes. According to the rapper, the man responded in a "derogatory and arrogant" manner. Lil' Kleine said he did not touch the man and did "nothing criminal."

Radio broadcaster NPO FunX has decided not to play the rapper's music for the time being, a spokesperson said to ANP. "Once again, news about an artist has caused some strong reactions from our audience and that is why we have decided, in consultation with the broadcasters, not to include Lil Kleine's music in the playlists of NPO FunX for the time being," said the spokesperson.

The other NPO radio stations, Talpa radio stations, 100% NL, and SLAM FM previously stopped adding the singer to their playlists. FunX previously did not play music from the rapper because of the alleged abuse of his girlfriend in Ibiza.