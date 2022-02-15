The areas in the Netherlands that celebrate Carnival have mixed feelings about tourists coming for the festivities. Den Bosch and Breda asked "party tourists" from above the rivers to stay home and leave the festivities to locals, while Zuid-Limburg is looking forward to receiving guests, De Telegraaf reports.

Health Minister Ernst Kuipers is holding a press conference on Tuesday evening. He is expected to announce that the Cabinet will relax most coronavirus restrictions just in time for Carnival.

Municipalities in Noord-Brabant worry that Carnival this year will also be a liberation party after two years in coronavirus lockdowns. They fear that thousands of people will flock to the cities and crowd bars and streets. That could lead to problems with public order and safety. According to De Telegraaf, the mayors are also worried about public health.

On the other hand, Zuid-Limburg is ready to welcome all Carnival celebrants with open arms. "The catering industry could use a boost," the local security region said to the newspaper.