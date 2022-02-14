The police arrested 23 people in Leiden on Sunday evening after a protest against the housing market's current state. The police assume that the detainees formed part of the protest, a spokesperson said to NU.nl.

According to the spokesperson, the protest itself was calm and without incident. But afterward, "a large group" of people stopped on Van der Werfstraat and refused to disperse. "We designation this action as a new demonstration, which we disbanded."

This resulted in "a grim atmosphere on Hooigracht," the spokesperson said to NU.nl. According to them, the demonstrators threw stones and caused damage before holing up in a supermarket on Stationsplein.

According to broadcaster NOS, riot police officers surrounded the Jumbo supermarket, located across Leiden Central Station. They arrested 23 people at the supermarket on suspicion of public violence and failing to identify themselves.

The demonstration against the housing shortage earlier on Sunday was held on Lammermarkt in Leiden. "We demand a radically different and inclusive housing policy in which housing rights are central. We demand the house keys back to the Key City," the organizers wrote on Facebook.