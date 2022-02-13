Due to the absence of a cold winter, chances of hay fever are already increasing. Nature is ahead of the curve this year, meaning that, among other things, black elder trees are already flowering and producing pollen, according to Nature Today.

Persisting high temperatures, unusual for this time of year, are leading plants to behave as if it is already March. It is also expected to be warmer than normal in the coming weeks. This can be seen in nature and in the garden, where hazel trees have been in bloom for weeks, hydrangeas are sprouting and snowdrops and crocuses can already be found. More and more birds can also be heard, reports Nature Today.

Last year around this time people were able to go ice skating, but this winter there was hardly any ice. The average temperature so far this year has been 5.9 degrees, warmer than the usual 3.6 degree average. Fifty years ago, a temperature of 5.9 degrees was normal for an average March month, according to Nature Today.