Mediahuis Nederland suspended De Telegraaf reporter Mick van Wely and imposed sanctions for sexually undesirable behavior. The measure follows various women filing reports against him to a confidential counselor, Mediahuis, owner of De Telegraaf, said in a statement.

"I realize that I have crossed boundaries with my actions, and I apologize for that," said Van Wely in the same statement. "In the near future, I will work on myself under professional supervision and hope to be able to resume my work after a period of inactivity."

De Telegraaf editors-in-chief were informed about the reports of sexually undesirable behavior last week Thursday. They launched an investigation and suspended Van Wely as a precaution. Investigators talked with all those involved, and the editors imposed sanctions on the journalist. An independent party reviewed the investigation externally.

"This is a drama for everyone involved, especially the women. Measures are being taken, and aftercare was offered to the victims," said editor-in-chief Paul Jansen of De Telegraaf. Rien van Beemen, CEO of Mediahuis Nederland, emphasized that he strives for a safe working environment for all company employees.

Van Wely will not appear on RTL and EditieNL talk shows for the time being. He was a regular guest on the broadcaster's talk shows. "His side activities have been halted for the time being," a spokesperson for RTL told ANP when asked.

Cooperation between Van Wely and fellow crime reporter John van den Heuvel is also temporarily suspended. "It is very regrettable that female colleagues of the editorial board of De Telegraaf - whose names I also do not know - have been mistreated with transgressive behavior. I am deeply disappointed and think first of all of all the colleagues who have been confronted with this," Van den Heuvel wrote on Instagram.

Van den Heuvel wrote that he and Van Wely have been through a lot together, that they were under tremendous pressure together, and that he, therefore, does not want to let him down. "But I will suspend my cooperation with him for the foreseeable future. That is sad, but unfortunately, it is unavoidable under these circumstances." The two work together at De Telegraaf. They also appear together in various crime programs on Videoland.

Several men have been suspended or stepped down due to sexually transgressive behavior following revelations of massive sexual misconduct at the talent show The Voice of Holland. Others include Marc Overmars of Ajax and PvdA parliamentarian Gijs van Dijk.