Heavy rains caused some flooding in Zuid-Limburg on Sunday. The rapidly rising water level in the Geul river had firefighters responding in large numbers with large equipment. But the danger seems to have passed, NOS reports.

The fire department's significant response was partly due to the severe flooding in the area last summer, a spokesperson for the security region said to the broadcaster. In the end, it turned out to be mostly unnecessary. The water level started dropping again overnight, and the threat of a major flood seems to have passed.

While the worst-case scenario did not come to be, the heavy rains did cause some water-related problems. Roads, cellars, and tunnels flooded in Emmen, Lunteren, Twente, and Oisterwijk, among others. The basement flooded in a water mill that was turned into a holiday home, NOS reported. The Water Museum in Arnhem had to close temporarily due to flooding, according to De Telegraaf. The site of the Brand brewery in Wijlre also flooded.

According to the security region, more roads, cellars, and gardens may flood on Monday. The security region distributed sandbags in Epen and Mechelen to prevent flooding. The Limburg Water Board continues to keep a close eye on the situation in the Geul.