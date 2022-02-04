Dating apps in the Netherlands can use payment systems not made by Apple but then have to pay the tech giant 27 percent commission. That is slightly less than the 30 percent commission the company typically charges, NU.nl reports.

Apple agreed to let dating apps in the Netherlands use other payment systems after the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) ordered it to do so. Though the company did appeal that ruling.

Developers who earn money with their apps in the App Store have to pay a certain amount to apple. For companies who make over a million dollars per year, that is 30 percent. Apple is lowering it to 27 percent for dating apps in the Netherlands.

Apple has faced criticism in multiple countries for its App Store policy, mainly about the requirement that Apple's payment system is used and the 15 to 30 percent commission the company receives. The ACM ruling in the Netherlands only involved dating apps because they filed the complaint.