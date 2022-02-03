Someone tried to intimidate a young woman who witnessed the fatal assault of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca last year. In August, someone smashed a window on her parents' home, as well as their neighbors', De Telegraaf and the Gooi en Eemlander reported based on police documents.

The police believe there is a connection between the vandalism and the assault on Mallorca in July last year, but the Public Prosecution Service (OM) is not convinced, according to De Telegraaf.

According to the newspapers, one of the suspects in the Heuvelman case was also questioned in the vandalism. He denied having anything to do with it. But according to the police information, tapped phone conversations and Google Maps search behavior show that he discussed the witness' address with two other people. In one conversation, one asked when the witness' windows would "go out." This conversation happened about an hour before the vandalism.

Heuvelman was vacationing in Mallorca with four friends in July last year. During the early hours of July 14, they twice got involved in a brawl with another group of Dutch tourists. Heuvelman died in hospital on July 18 of a head injury sustained in the fight. Nine suspects were arrested. Four are suspected of involvement in Heuvelman's death, the other five of public violence and assault.

The suspects confessed to being involved in the fights but denied involvement in Heuvelman's death. According to them, they didn't touch him.