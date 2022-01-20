The police used undercover cops to get the main suspect in the fatal assault of 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca last year to talk, NU.nl reported based on documents about the case.

Two undercover cops posed as prisoners in the Houten penitentiary, where main suspect Sanil B. is in custody. They approached him during outside time and got B to say that he kicked Heuvelman and that the Waddinxveen man died as a result. Though B. later also said that he couldn't remember what happened because he drank a lot of alcohol that day.

B.'s conversations with the undercover cops contained further contradictions. He said that he assumed he was not involved in Heuvelman's death, which is why he gave the police his shoes and clothes for DNA testing. Then he contracted himself by calling that his biggest mistake because Heuvelman's DNA was found on his shoes.

Heuvelman was vacationing in Mallorca with four friends in July last year. During the early hours of July 14, they got involved in a brawl with B. and his friends. Heuvelman died in hospital on July 18 of a head injury sustained in the fight.

The fatal assault followed another fight at bar De Zaak earlier that night. A total of eight men are in custody for both incidents. They all belong to B.'s circle of friends. Sanil B., Mees T., and Hein B. are suspected of involvement in Heuvelman's death. They all deny the accusation.

The next pre-trial hearing in this case will happen on Friday. On Wednesday, the police announced that a vital witness came forward. He may have captured photos or videos of the fatal assault. He is not a suspect in this case.