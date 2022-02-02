One of two employees attacked with hot oil in the asylum center in Sweikhuizen last week Thursday was kept in a medically induced coma. She has since come out of the coma and regained consciousness, a spokesperson for Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) confirmed to ANP on Wednesday. The other employee will also have to stay in hospital for a time yet, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Wednesday, NU.nl reports.

The 43-year-old resident of the center suspected of throwing hot oil over the two women was arraigned and remanded into custody for 14 days. According to the OM, the asylum center security asked the two women to check the center's kitchen at around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday. As they climbed the stairs to the kitchen, the suspect allegedly dumped hot oil on them from above.

Emergency service took the two women to hospitals in Germany, where they have undergone several procedures. One was sent to a burn unit at a facility in Aachen, while the other was transported to Cologne, the COA said.

The two women will still need more time to recover, the COA spokesperson told the newswire.