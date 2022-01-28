The police arrested a man at the asylum center in Sweikhuizen, Limburg, on Thursday evening for throwing hot oil over two center employees. Both employees sustained severe injuries. The suspect is a resident of the center, the police said.

Paramedics took the employees to the hospital for treatment. A trauma helicopter was also deployed to the scene.

The police are investigating what happened. "Due to the privacy of all involved, their ages are not disclosed," the police said.

The asylum center in Sweikhuizen is located in a former monastery in the woods near Geleen, NOS reports. It has room for 242 asylum seekers.