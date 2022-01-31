The police arrested a 38-year-old man from Rotterdam this weekend for possible involvement in the death of a man whose body was found in a house on the VOC quay in Amsterdam on Friday. According to the police, it is now clear that the victim is a 42-year-old Italian man and that he was killed in a crime.

The suspect is in restricted custody, which means that he is only allowed to contact his lawyer. The examining magistrate will arraign him on Tuesday and decide whether he will remain in custody.

The victim was the resident of the house his body was found in. It is unclear when he died. The police are looking for people who saw anything suspicious around the house on Thursday or the days before or have surveillance camera footage of the area.