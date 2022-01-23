VVD party leader in the Tweede Kamer Sophie Hermans said she feels "uncomfortable" with the role that Soumaya Sahla, convicted of illegal possession of weapons and membership of a terrorist organization, is playing within the party.

Sahla belonged to the Hofstad group, the terrorist network in which the murderer of filmmaker and columnist Theo van Gogh was involved. She was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the organization. She is now committed to combating radicalization and is active within the VVD. On the VVD website, her role was described as "advising politicians and government officials on the topic of anti-terrorism and deradicalization."

Hermans said that Sahla does not work for the VVD faction and does not have access to the Tweede Kammer. "Let us take time to think about this clearly," Hermans said.

Sahla's role within the largest ruling party led to heated a heated debate in the Tweede Kamer on Wednesday. PVV leader Geert who has been under protection for several years due to the threats from radical Islamists, said he fears for his safety. "The terrorist, the High Council, sentenced to three years in prison for participation in the Hofstadgroep which cut the throat of Theo van Gogh, is now in your service," Wilders said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded, saying that questions concerning Sahla's role had already been answered. "We are talking about a person who is not here in the Tweede Kamer to defend themselves," Rutte said.

Wilders also attacked Sahla's sister Fonda Sahla, an MP, on behalf of D66. "We are in the Dutch parliament. If you want to wear a headscarf go to Saudi-Arabian parliament," Wilder said. The comment received heavy backlash from several members of the Tweede Kamer.